Harold A. Thom

Harold A. “Harry” Thom, 72, of Fort Atkinson, passed away at home on Monday, January 17, 2022, surrounded by his family.

Harry was born on March 22, 1949, in Fort Atkinson, son of the late Marvin and Laura (Bingham) Thom. He graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 1967,

Harry married Diana Maasz on September 23, 1967, in Watertown. In 1969, Harry was drafted into the United States Army and was a Vietnam War Veteran. He was a life member and past Commander of VFW Post 1879, charter member of Vietnam Veterans Association and member of American Legion Post 166.

Harry was well known in the area as a beer salesman for Bentheimer, pizza salesman for Emil’s Pizza and a shuttle driver for Fort Healthcare. He also owned Harry’s CO2 and Rent-a-Tent.

Harry is survived by his wife of 54 years, Diana Thom of Fort Atkinson; daughter, Kelly (Richard) Stine of Fort Atkinson; grandchildren, Abigail Stine of Jefferson and Madison Stine of Fort Atkinson; brothers, Ken (Terry) Thom of Eldorado, CA and Gary (Trudianne) Thom of Fort Atkinson; sister, Betty Fehly of Fort Atkinson and sisters-in-law, Doris Thom of Jefferson and Linda Bergin of Watertown.

He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Beverly Thom and Debbie Carlson; half-brothers, Earl Thom and Donald Thom and sister-in-law, Marvel Thom.

Memorial services with Military Honors will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. on Tuesday at the church until time of service. A luncheon and celebration of life will follow at the American Legion in Fort Atkinson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rainbow Hospice, Bethany Lutheran Church or VFW Post 1879.

Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.

www.DunlapMemorialHome.com

