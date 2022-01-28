Harley Johnson Kennedy

Harley Johnson Kennedy, 93, of Dodgeville, WI was born June 11, 1928 in Custer County, SD.

He peacefully passed away on January 28, surrounded by his loving family.

In 1948 he married Marjorie Amiss in Hot Springs, SD. Happily married till her passing in 1968. He than married Janet Printy in 1969 in Centerville, IA.

Harley served in the US Navy in 1945 for two years. He pastored churches from 1948 till 2004. He was the first hospice chaplain for Upland Hills Health from 1998-2004.

He was preceded in death by a large loving family including his parents, first wife, 7 siblings, and several other family members.

Harley is survived by his wife, Janet (Printy) Kennedy, his two children Patricia (Chuck) Edgin and Wayne (Theresa) Kennedy; his three grandchildren, Welsey (Marie) Kennedy, Shekinah (Luke) King, and Caleb Kennedy; his four great-grandchildren Cayden, Amier, April Joy (AJ), and Callen; and several other family and friends.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at Abundant Life Christian Center, 322 N. Level St. Dodgeville, WI 53533, on Sunday, February 6, 2022 at 2pm. Visitation will be from 1pm-2pm.

In leu of flowers all donations will be made by the family to the following organizations: Upland Hills Hospice, Teen Challenge of WI, and the American Bible Society.

The Lulloff-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home, Dodgeville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.houckfuneralhomes.com

