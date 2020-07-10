Harley-Davidson eliminating 700 jobs this year

500 to lose jobs; 200 positions were already vacant

Tabatha Wethal by Tabatha Wethal

MILWAUKEE — Harley-Davidson said it is eliminating 700 jobs this year.

The company said the layoffs are part of an effort to rebuild that has been dubbed “The Rewire.” The Rewire was announced in April, but the job cuts were announced Thursday.

About 200 of the 700 positions being eliminated are already vacant, The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. The other 500 employees are expected to be laid off by the end of the year.

Harley-Davidson said that Chief Financial Officer John Olin has left the company. CEO Jochen Zeitz said in a statement that “significant changes are necessary, and we must move in new directions.”

Harley-Davidson Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Co. and Harley-Davidson Financial Services and has been in business more than 100 years, since 1903, according to the company.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments