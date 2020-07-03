Harley-Davidson cuts ties with dealership over racist posts

Associated Press by Associated Press

Harley-Davidson headquarters in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Harley-Davidson said it is pulling its Facebook ads for the month of July and severing ties with a Tennessee dealership whose owner was accused of posting racist comments on social media disparaging Black Lives Matter protesters.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Thursday that the post was allegedly made on the Facebook page of Abernathy’s Cycles, a Union City, Tennessee, motorcycle and ATV dealership. The post read “I’m sick of this black lives matter,” and called for Black people to go “back to Africa and stay.”

The dealership’s owner, Russell Abernathy II, told Jackson, Tennessee, TV station WBBJ that he didn’t make the posts, that his account was hacked and that he rejects the derogatory comments.

