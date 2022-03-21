Harley Andrew Jung

by Obituaries

Harley Andrew Jung born June 30, 1946 in Whitewater, Wisconsin to Andrew John Jung Jr. and Anita Barbara (Schwemmer) Jung died on March 19, 2022 after a two year battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. The family lived east of Fort Atkinson until August 1950 when they moved to the Mallwood Subdivision on Lake Koskkonong. Harley went to Newville Grade School, Edgerton Junior High and Graduated from Edgerton High school in 1964.

After working for a year, he entered Whitewater State University. Deciding that University Life wasn’t for him, he entered Fort Atkinson Vocational School studying Mechanical Drafting graduating in June 1966. He accepted a position at The Creamery Package Manufacturing Company. In June 1973 he was offered a drafter position in the Technical Division of The Parker Pen Company in Janesville, WI. He was promoted to Product Designer in 1986. He received two design patents while In Product Development. He remained as the only Product Designer until June 1999 when the Gillette Company decided to close the Janesville Plant. In July 1999 he was hired as a Machine Designer in the Equipment Engineering Department of the Seljan Manufacturing Company until retirement in 2012.

On November 19, 1966 he married his soul mate, Priscilla (Pat) Ann Hatlevig of Janesville, WI. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Edgerton, WI. Our family spent many enjoyable years together vacationing on lakes in Sawyer County, Wisconsin. There was also the winter Wildlife Federation Conventions where Dad attended meetings and Mom and the boys spent the day at the pool. In 2010 Pat and I were fortunate to spend a week in Las Vegas and surrounding states guided by my sister Andrea and her husband Rick. Pat’s favorite vacation was the 2-week Alaskan Cruise that we took in 2015.

In the spring of 1970 Harley started his volunteer career by joining the Fort Atkinson Jaycees. He had several small officer and chairmanship positions when he was asked to be the first Fort Fest Parade Chairman in 1971 a position that he held until 1975 when he was elected Festival President. In 1976 he became button chairman and then decided to take some time off to recharge his batteries. Next was the Fort Wisconservation Club where he worked on several projects and designed and built the first archery targets on the way to the Wisconservation Club Clubhouse. He was a life member and became president in 1982. In 1987 a new organization “Pheasants Forever” attracted his attention he became a charter member. He shared the first Banquet Chairmanship in 1988 with his hunting and best friend Charlie Danielson. Harley was on the banquet committee or chairman until the 2016 Banquet, in 1993 he became the Banquet MC again retiring in 2016. Lastly, he was the chapter treasurer from 1996 until 2016.

His hobbies included shooting traps with Tom and Charlie Danielson and Jim Hedrick with his “special shells” Hunting small game, big game, and fishing with the Danielson brothers and as they became old enough, his three sons. He spent many enjoyable days shooting sporting clays and hunting pheasants with his sons at local gun clubs. He played softball for over 20 years in the men’s over 30 league in Fort Atkinson. He pitched on the teams that won league championships for Moore’s Sports and Toucan embroidery. His favorite hobby however was woodworking. His first big project was an eight-foot 3 point hydroplane that he designed and built when he was 16. He spent many hours running the Rock River and Lake Koshkonong. After becoming a homeowner, he built all the Cabinets and Vanities in his last two homes as well as several rocking animals that were donated to the Pheasants Forever Benefit Auction.

Pat and I had 55 wonderful years together and were looking forward to 56 until the blasted AML got in the way. They raised three sons all living in Fort Atkinson, Eric A. Jung; sons, Brett and Mason, Craig S. (Colleen) Jung, with special Grandchildren, Brandon (Brooke) Fox, Jessica Bienfang of Fort Atkinson and Taylor (Sam) Mickelson of Cambridge, Stephan Fox of Waukesha and 12 great grandchildren. Todd Jung (special friend Jodie Strommen), daughter, Kirsten and son, Austin (Special friend Alysis Weide).

Harley is further survived by siblings, Andrea (Ricky) Burkeland of Edgerton, Errol (Nancy) Jung of Verona and Marlin (Alice) Jung Fitchburg, Sisters-in law, Kathleen (Tom) Mills of Racine, Linda (Troy) Williams of Janesville, Kathy Hatlevig of Janesville, Jackie Hatlevig of Fennimore, and Peggy Jensen of Footville, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew Jr. and Anita Jung, grandparents, Andrew and Julia Jung and William and Bernice Schwemmer, in-laws Stanley and Pauline Hatlevig, and brothers-in law Jerry Hatlevig and Larry Hatlevig.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022 at the First Congregational Church of Christ in Fort Atkinson.

Burial will be in the Oakland Evergreen Cemetery.

Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Dunlap Memorial Home and after 10 a.m. on Friday until the time of service.

