MOUNT HOREB – Harland Kenneth Rue, age 96, of Mount Horeb, died peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. JoAnn, his loving wife of 72 years, was at his side.

Harland Rue was born Dec. 17, 1924, to Norwegian immigrants, Halvor and Minnie (Nelson) Rue, at the Meadow Vale farm in the township of Arena. Harland married JoAnn Marie Oimoen on Easter Sunday night on March 28, 1948, at Barneveld Lutheran Church. Harland and JoAnn started their love of travel by celebrating their honeymoon on a road trip to New Mexico and Arizona.

Faith, Family, and Farm were Harland’s priorities.

As a life-long member of Barneveld Lutheran Church, Harland developed an amazing understanding of the Bible by participating in the Bethel Series training. With hard work, and a lot of coaching from JoAnn, Harland memorized details from every chapter in the Bible. He taught the first Bethel Series classes offered to the congregation. Harland’s most treasured scripture verse was Matthew 7:7, a verse he often shared with others as “Ask, Seek, Knock.” This message was always prominently displayed in his home.

Harland and JoAnn began farming on land that was homesteaded in 1851 by JoAnn’s family. He worked as a steward of the land for over 42 years, adapting to changes in farming process, beginning with hauling milk cans to the local cheese factory, to modernizing the milking process with a pipeline milking system and marketing milk at the national level. Harland loved the land and worked with county officials to implement several farming conservation practices. Spending time with farm pets and animals were a source of entertainment and great enjoyment. He liked competing in plowing contests and even hosted the State Plowing contest in 1956. During the epic 1976 ice storm, farms throughout southern Wisconsin were left with no electricity. Harland coordinated the distribution of many electric generators to several farmers.

Harland took great pride in serving on various community boards, including Barneveld Lutheran Church, Town of Brigham, Associated Milk Producers (AMPI), Barneveld State Bank, Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board, and Homestead Cooperative of Mount Horeb.

After retiring from farming, Harland and JoAnn moved to the Homestead Cooperative in Mount Horeb where they developed valued friendships with new neighbors and hosted many happy gatherings with siblings, nieces, nephews, family and friends. Always busy, Harland enjoyed playing cards, throwing darts, telling stories, traveling, and developing many special friendships. He treated everyone as family. He made several trips to thrift shops or auctions and enjoyed collecting and displaying toys that he liked and remembered in his “toy room.” He liked working a project, collecting toys, the garden and was always planning the next trip.

Harland valued his family’s Norwegian heritage, and even traveled to Norway with JoAnn to tour his father’s homeland and meet his relatives. He developed a “secret” recipe for perfect lefse and was always eager to lead a lefse-making seminar for family and friends. He loved his grandchildren, and traveled across the state to attend their celebrations, concerts and sporting events. The fruits of Harland’s magical candy bar tree were a joy to children of all ages.

Survivors include his wife of almost 73 years, JoAnn; their children, Kathy (Gary) Anderson of Franksville, Ken (Theresa) Rue of Barneveld, Tom (Dawn) Rue of Tomah, and Pam (Paul) Neumann of Madison; their grandchildren, Jennifer (Jesse) Garcia, Scot (Sara) Anderson, Nic (Carrie) Rue, John Rue, Esther Rue, Tim (Michelle) Rue, Marcus (Christina) Rue, Karla Rue, Brett Neumann, and Jamie Neumann; and their 10 great-grandchildren, Harvey, Henry, Arthur, Joanna, Abigail, Jacob, Logan, Caleb, Anna, and Olivia. He is further survived by a sister, Beulah Uren of Mount Horeb. He was preceded in death by his parents and JoAnn’s parents (Otto and Esther Oimoen) and other family members including Henry, killed in World War II; Alice (Kermit) Carden; Mabel (Wallace) Knudson; Helen (Alton) Knudson; Marvin (Betty) Rue; Lawrence “Shorty” Uren; and Gerald (Jane) Oimoen. He is also survived by several very special nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID concerns, a private funeral service for immediate family will be held. Family and friends who wish to view the service via LIVE STREAM may visit Harland’s obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast link at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Burial will be at West Blue Mounds Cemetery.

Harland’s family wishes to thank Ingleside Communities in Mount Horeb and the SSM Health Hospice program both for their kind and compassionate care for Harland.

The family requests memorials to be made to Barneveld Lutheran Church or Ingleside Communities. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

