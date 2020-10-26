HARIBO to start construction on Pleasant Prairie production facility this year

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

WISN via CNN

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. — HARIBO of America, the company behind HARIBO Goldbears and other sweet treats, will soon make Pleasant Prairie home to its first production facility in North America.

The company announced Monday morning that it will begin construction on the new facility later this year.

“HARIBO is the fastest growing confectionery brand in the U.S. I’m proud that its products will be made right here in Wisconsin,” Gov. Tony Evers said. “We warmly welcome HARIBO to a long list of family-run enterprises that form the economic backbone of our state, making best-in-class products that reach every corner of the globe.”

Gilbane Building Company based in Milwaukee will serve as the general contractor for the project.

“HARIBO’s commitment to quality, excellence and joy makes it precisely the kind of company we want and can well support in Wisconsin,” said Missy Hughes, Secretary & CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. “The company is a perfect fit with our food production tradition, and joins an enviable roster of iconic consumer brands that call Wisconsin home.”

