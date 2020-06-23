Happ named to BTN’s All-Decade team

Zach Hanley by Zach Hanley

MADISON, Wis – Throughout the week, the Big Ten Network is releasing their all-decade conference teams and former Badger Ethan Happ found himself on their second-team.

Happ was listed alongside Michigan State’s Cassius Winston, Purdue’s Carsen Edwards, Indiana’s Victor Oladipo and Ohio State’s Jared Sullinger.

Happ played at Wisconsin from 2015-2019 and is the programs all-time leader in rebounds, blocks, double-doubles, and offensive rebounds.

