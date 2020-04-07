Hans Edwin Slinde

OREGON-Hans Edwin Slinde, age 67, of Oregon, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020.

He was born on Oct. 10, 1952, in Madison, the son of Robert and Bernadine (Horton) Slinde.

Hans graduated from Monona Grove High School in 1970. He married Nancy Barden on July 8, 1983, in Madison. Hans was a dump truck owner and operator for over 20 years and then became a motor vehicle operator for the UW-Madison, retiring in 2019. He loved being with his family especially, hunting, fishing and camping.

Hans is survived by his wife, Nancy; daughters, Rebecca (Bob) Mattmann and Dawn Slinde; son, Jon Slinde; grandson, Aidan Mattmann; brothers, Robert (Judy) Slinde, Chuck (Cheryl) Slinde and Randy (Julie) Slinde; sister, Paula (Jeff) Kast; three brothers-in-law, Donnie Meseberg, Jim (Gina) Barden and Bill (Kathy) Barden; and sister-in-law, Linda Johnson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Terri Slinde (15); sister, Jennifer Meseberg; and parents-in-law, David and Agusta Barden.

A celebration of life will be planned for a later date. Hans’ family would like to thank the SSM Dean Oncology Physicians and Nursing Staff, SSM Health at Home Hospice and Dr. Adam Balin for all of the kind and compassionate care they gave him.

May the road rise up to meet you.

May the wind always be at your back.

May the sunshine warm upon your face.

The rain fall soft upon your fields.

And until we meet again,

May God hold you in the palm of His hand.

