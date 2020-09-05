Handwritten signs that say ‘White Power’ and ‘KKK’ placed at Fitchburg homes, police say

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

FITCHBURG, Wis. — Fitchburg police are investigating after several people found signs outside their homes that say phrases including ‘White Power’ and ‘KKK’.

Police said they’ve received multiple reports in recent weeks.

After talking to neighbors, police said it does not seem that the handwritten signs were deliberately placed and the homeowners weren’t targeted.

Police said one sign blew into a homeowner’s yard on Aug. 22, while another homeowner found one on Sept. 2. Other signs, some which were weathered, were found in vacant lots, stuck in grass, or placed in trees, police said.

Fitchburg police said everyone has a right to freedom of speech and while the signs are “alarming,” officers have to respect everyone’s right to protest.

News 3 Now was alerted to the signs by a concerned homeowner on Lacy Road, who said they found a sign Saturday morning in their yard, and found several similar signs collected near their homes by neighbors.

