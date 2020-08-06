Handgun casings found near Elver Park after callers hear gunshots

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after they found three handgun casings near Elver Park Wednesday night.

Police said three callers heard five or six gunshots on Park Heights Court at 11:32 p.m. Witnesses in the area told officers they saw a dark-colored car speed away, knocking over garbage cans along the way. At least one person was seen running away from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

