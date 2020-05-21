Hand sanitizer could pose danger in vehicles as temperatures warm, fire officials say

Tabatha Wethal by Tabatha Wethal

Courtesy facebook.com/westernlakesfd

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — A Wisconsin fire department is warning people an item that’s become a hot commodity for safety and health during the coronavirus pandemic could pose a danger in vehicles as temperatures warm.

The Western Lakes Fire District, which serves eleven municipalities in Waukesha, Dodge, and Jefferson counties, posted a photo to its Facebook page Thursday showing fire damage to a vehicle’s driver’s side door.

WLFD said alcohol-based hand sanitizer, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said is a simple and effective way to prevent the spread of pathogens and infections, is flammable, and keeping it in your car during hot weather can be dangerous.

“Exposing it to sun, and particularly being next to open flame while smoking in vehicles or grilling while enjoying this weekend can lead to disaster,” WLFD wrote on its Facebook page. “Please respect the possibilities and be fire safe.”

The fire district also shared a link to a National Fire Protection Association video that includes what safety considerations should be made when storing hand sanitizer.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments