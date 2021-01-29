Overture Center announces lineup in Broadway season

'Hamilton: An American Musical' set to return as the final show of the season.

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

National Tour Cast of "Hamilton"

Officials from the Overture Center for the Arts announced its 2021-2022 Broadway season lineup, which includes the return of “Hamilton.”

Most of the 2020-2021 shows were rescheduled to the new season, but “Hairspray” and “Hamilton” were added, a release said. Overture was unable to reschedule “The Lion King” and “Oklahoma!”

The 2021-2022 season includes:

“Fiddler on the Roof,” Nov. 16-21, 2021

“Mean Girls,” Jan. 11-16, 2022

“Hairspray,” Feb. 22-27, 2022

“The Prom,” March 22-27, 2022

“Dear Evan Hansen,” May 10-15, 2022

“Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations,” June 14-19, 2022

“Hamilton,” Aug. 9-21, 2022

“Mean Girls,” “The Prom,” “Dear Evan Hansen” and “Ain’t Too Proud” are all premiering for the first time in Madison during the season.

“We have an incredible lineup and much to look forward to when we’re able to bring tours back to Overture later this year,” says Tim Sauers, VP of programming and community engagement.

In addition to the 2021-2022 season, “Come From Away” was rescheduled from the 2019-2020 season and will be Sept. 28-Oct. 3.

The release says there may still be additional changes to the Broadway season. COVID-19 health protocols might be in effect at the time of the performance. Officials say they will implement procedures, requirements and systems that comply with government regulations.

Subscriptions will go on sale this spring. Single tickets for individual shows, including for “Hamilton,” will open throughout the season depending on the availability.

Programming at Overture is aiming to reschedule all remaining 2020-2021 Overture Presents shows as well.

