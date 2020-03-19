Hallmark is bringing back its Christmas movie marathon to help your self-quarantine

CNN by CNN

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas — again.

To help ease your cabin fever, Hallmark Channel is bringing back its marathon of Christmas movies this weekend.

That’s right: You can relive both the holiday spirit and the seeming addiction to these types of gooey story lines (a few of which seem to star Candace Cameron Bure) as you stay at home to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Starting at noon ET/PT on Friday and continuing through Sunday at 6 p.m. the network will air 27 of its “Countdown to Christmas” films. “Entertainment Tonight” was first to report the news.

All times are Eastern and Pacific. Here’s the schedule:

