Half-million non-surgical face masks assembled in Milwaukee as part of new initiative

Josh Spreiter by Josh Spreiter

MILWAUKEE, Wis. – Since Fiserv Forum began serving as a coordination site for non-surgical face mask assembly kits on April 25, nearly 500,000 face coverings are in the process of being assembled. Organizers say the goal is to make and distribute 2.5 million face coverings for the medical and nonprofit community as part of the local initiative MaskUpMKE.

MaskUpMKE is seeking more volunteers to assemble the kits. Individuals must visit United Way’s MaskUpMKE site to sign up for a volunteer shift and schedule a time to drive by the Fiserv Forum loading dock to pick up a box of face covering kits to take home for assembly. The pick-up times take place daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The face covering kits were made and donated by Rebel Converting, a Saukville-based manufacturer of hospital-grade disinfectant wipes. Overall, Rebel has committed to making and donating materials to make 3.5 million face coverings to address the growing need for personal protective equipment.

Along with Fiserv Forum and the Bucks, the organizations involved in MaskUpMKE are: Rebel Converting, Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW), Greater Milwaukee Foundation, Zilber Family Foundation, United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County and Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity.

