Hailey A. Tracy

MADISON, Wis. — Hailey A. Tracy, 21, of Cuba City, WI passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 in Madison, WI.

Hailey was born on September 24, 1998 to Mark & Tressa (Parker) Tracy in Dubuque, IA. She attended East Dubuque High School. She worked for Hotel Julian, American Customer Care and Flexsteel Industries in Dubuque, IA. She loved working at Flexsteel and seeing all of her Flexsteel friends. Hailey enjoyed reading, documentaries, shopping, doing make-up tutorials, going out to eat, scary movies, spending time with her son, Ryder, family and friends. Hailey had a beautiful smile, an infectious laugh, a great sense of humor, the prettiest blue eyes and a huge heart, she was always willing to help others. She was a great mother, her love for Ryder was unbreakable. She only wanted the best for him. Her siblings meant the world to her. Her sister Madalyn was her best friend and shared everything with her. She loved her big brother Bryce and always looked up to him. Hailey loved with her whole heart and her family meant so important to her. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Hailey is survived by her parents: Mark Tracy of Dubuque, IA and Tressa (Dennis) Pergande of Cuba City, WI; her son, Ryder Lawrence; 2 siblings: Madalyn Tracy and Bryce Taylor; grandparents, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by Ryder’s father, Robert Gretillat and her paternal grandmother, Gloria Tracy.

