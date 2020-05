Haddie McLean celebrates 20 years at News 3 Now

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer, Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — Today marks Haddie McLean’s 20th anniversary at News 3 Now.

The rest of the News 3 Now This Morning team surprised her with some of the memories she’s made in Madison since she started back in 2000 this morning.

Thanks for getting up early every morning for us, Haddie!”

