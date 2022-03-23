Habitat for Humanity of Dane Co. holds first in-person home dedication in two years

MADISON, Wis. — Habitat for Humanity of Dane County celebrated its first in-person home dedication in two years on Tuesday.

After working side-by-side building their homes with Habitat volunteers over the past year, two couples officially moved into their new homes across the street from one another on Madison’s far east side. Both of the couples are originally from Algeria and have been in Madison for more than a decade.

Organizers said being able to come together on Tuesday made the event even more special.

“We are so excited to have the community, which includes volunteers, sponsors as well as staff, gather to dedicate these two houses,” Habitat for Humanity of Dane County CEO Valerie Renk said. “It’s a culmination of a lot of work but what is exciting for me is that there is a lot of hope being realized.”

Exact Sciences and Findorff helped support both projects, which mark the 322nd and 323rd Habitat homes built in Dane County.

