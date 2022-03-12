Habitat for Humanity of Dane Co. helping Ukrainian refugees

by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — Habitat for Humanity of Dane County is joining a global effort to help relocate refugees from Ukraine who left their homes amid Russia’s invasion of their country.

The organization is supporting families in Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia. The group has distributed hotel vouchers to hundreds of thousands of refugees so far, and the Dane County branch is also raising emergency funds to help refugees find more permanent housing.

“So it is a little bit of a disaster relief effort, but it’s such an extreme situation the Habitats wanted to help immediately as well building long-term for the refugees when they get to where they’re finally going to be,” Valerie Renk, the CEO of the Dane County branch, said.

The group is also planning to repurpose empty schools and factories into refugee housing.

To donate, click here.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.