Habitat area on north side of Lake Mendota growing thanks to private donation

by Logan Reigstad

TOWN OF WESTPORT, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is expanding a habitat area on the edge of Lake Mendota thanks to a private donation.

Bill Towell and his family donated nearly 41 acres on the north side of the lake to the agency to create the Towell Family State Habitat Area.

When combined with approximately 34 acres of land the DNR owns adjacent to the site, the new habitat area will be made into a wetland complex suitable to spawn northern pike. It will also help keep nutrients out of the lakes and address flood mitigation.

Towell said the donation is designed to “honor our family’s commitment to both conservation and clean lakes.”

In addition, the site will also be open to the public for hunting, fishing, trapping, hiking and cross-country skiing.

“This land, this new habitat that you’re looking at will also create some recreational opportunities and some fantastic fun memories for generations to come,” Towell said during an event at the site Tuesday.

He also expressed gratitude to the DNR for its work in the area.

