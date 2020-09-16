Gy Michael Miley

MAZOMANIE – On Aug. 26, 2020, Gy Michael Miley aka Jazzi Gaafe passed away at the age of 62.

Gy was born on Dec. 4, 1957, in Plymouth, Wis.

Gy was preceded in death by his parents, David and Anna Mae (Joa) Miley. Gy is survived by first wife, Nancy Bittner; daughter, Tara A. Miley (Chris Rogers); and son, Thad F. (Jessica) Miley. Gy is also survived by second wife, Angela “Susie” Miley; sons Christopher (Krystal) Brandenburg and Jeffery Trejo (Lauren Robinson); along with six grandchildren; three sisters, Kabira Miley, Maggie Miley and Bea Miley; two brothers; Jeffery Miley and David Miley; as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends.

Gy was known as Jazzi, Moppi, Dad, Uncle and probably several others. A true lover of coffee, you would often find Jazzi people-watching from one of the coffee shops in downtown Madison. Gy was into coffee before coffee was trendy and the Miley children were making espresso and foaming milk as soon as they were tall enough to reach the counter. As an engineer, Gy traveled the world and had many stories to share about those adventures. Anyone will tell you that life was always an adventure with Moppi, Gy, Dad, or Jazzi. It was a life of motorcycle riding, camping, creativity, nature, and learning. It was a beautiful life building community in Madison, while living on the river in Mazomanie with Susie.

A private service will be held.

