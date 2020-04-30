Gwyneth Campbell Seay

Site staff by Site staff

HARRISBURG, Pa./SUN PRAIRIE, Wis.-Gwyneth Campbell Seay, age 84, of Camp Hill, Pa., passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, Wis.

She was born on Sept. 23, 1935, in Providence, R.I., the daughter of the Rt. Rev. Donald J. and Hester (Hocking) Campbell. She married Edmond E. Seay, Jr. on June 20, 1964, in Cambridge, Mass. at Christ Church, an Episcopal Church on Harvard Square.

Gwyneth attended Occidental College in Los Angeles, Calif. and graduated from the University of California, Berkeley with a degree in English. She then pursued and received her Master of Social Work from Simmons School of Social Work in Boston, Mass. She was a social worker for over 20 years, working at such places as the Veterans Affairs Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa and Holy Spirit Hospital in Camp Hill, Pa. She was, along with her husband Ed, a long-standing member of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Cathedral in Harrisburg, Pa.

For many years, she was a co-leader to her daughter Cynthia’s Girl Scout Troop getting to know a number of Cynthia’s friends this way. She spent several years as a stay-at-home mother, and then returned to the workforce in 1983 in social work. Gwyn could also over the years be found at the Hampden Township Pool that is open every summer. It allowed her some relaxation and sun while reading and wearing fabulously large sun hats. Also, you can’t talk about Gwyn without mentioning that singing voice! Classically trained at Occidental, she lent her talents to many choirs. She was known by her kids’ friends for calling Pam or Cynthia to the phone by singing loudly in perfect vibrato “Cyn-thee-aaaa – telephoooone!”

Every summer, Gwyn, Ed, Pam, and Cynthia would travel to the family farm in New Hampshire. There, Gwyn’s extended family would converge, and every summer levity, joy, and, magic would ensue. There would be lots of piano music and contra dance, painting of landscapes and bits of Shakespeare, swimming in the pond, political and/or philosophical debate. Most of all the raucous and all-encompassing laughter of everyone, but none more delighted and loud, frankly, as the laugh of Gwyneth. She loved her family and community greatly…

Gwyn is survived by her two daughters, Pamela Appleby of Madison, Wis. and Cynthia Coates of Madison, Wis.; one stepdaughter, Catherine Vink of Seattle, Wash.; one stepson, Edmond E. Seay III of Oxfordshire, UK; and three grandchildren, Miriam Coates, Evan Appleby and Joel Appleby. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Judy Campbell of Los Angeles, Calif.; two nephews, Reilly Campbell of San Diego, Calif. and Jamie Campbell of Los Angeles, Calif.; many beloved cousins; and her St. Stephen’s Cathedral church friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Dr. Edmond E. Seay, Jr.; her parents, the Rt. Rev. Donald J. Campbell and Hester (Hocking) Campbell; and her brothers, Capt. Donald H. Campbell and Robert A. Campbell, Esq.

There will be a memorial service this summer for Gwyn at St. Stephen’s Cathedral.

In lieu of gifts or flowers, the family asks for contributions to St. Stephen’s or Agrace HospiceCare.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com

Gunderson Fitchburg

Funeral & Cremation Care

2950 Chapel Valley Rd.

(608) 442-5002