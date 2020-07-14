Gus Pappas

Site staff by Site staff

MASON CITY, Iowa – Gus Pappas was born on July 20, 1924, one of 11 children born to Tony Jim Pappas (Pappadimitrio) and Zoe Rizopoulou.

His parents had immigrated to the United States from Oliveri Evia, Greece. They settled in Mason City, Iowa, where Gus was born. He was the third youngest of 11 brothers and sisters. Three of his siblings died at an early age. On Sunday, July 12, 2020, Gus was taken away from his family and friends by the COVID virus that has claimed so many lives.

Gus attended high school in Mason City and excelled in sports. His senior year of high school he was a member of the football team that was ranked number one in the state and also was a member of the basketball team that won the 1944 state championship. He was the last surviving member of that team before his death. He was proudly inducted into his high school Hall of Fame in the first class when the hall was founded. While attending high school he worked at the brick yard in Mason City and also caddied at the Mason City Country Club. He was an accomplished golfer until he was no longer able to play.

Upon graduation from high school, Gus enlisted in the U.S. Army, and served in the European theatre as a forward observer under Gen. George Patton’s command. He received a Purple Heart after being wounded during his service. After he was discharged, he returned to Mason City, where he attended Hamilton Business College and received his degree. He met his future wife, Barbara Anne Williams, while attending school there. They were united in marriage in 1949 and resided in nearby Garner, Iowa, where they raised their four children. Gus worked at the Hancock County courthouse. He also received a real estate license and sold real estate in the area.

In 1966, Gus moved to Madison, Wis., where he was offered a job working for the City of Madison Assessor’s Office, and then moved up to the position of Assistant Real Estate Officer. After retirement from the City of Madison, he got a part-time job working for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, purchasing property along the lower Wisconsin River so citizens could have access to the river at more locations.

Gus had many hobbies that he enjoyed including golf, fishing, hunting and travel, but mostly he enjoyed spending time with family. He was most proud of his family and growing up in Iowa.

He lost his companion for life, Barbara, in 2008. He was also preceded in death by nine of his siblings; his daughter, Zoanne; and grandson, Nick.

He is survived by his children, Bill (Diane) of Madison, Wis., Jim of Clear Lake, Iowa and Tom (Janet) of Flower Mound, Texas. He is further survived by his sister, Harriet of Chicago, Ill.; and by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren who he adored.

The family would like to thank Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City for their care during his time there as well as Ellen Kennedy Assisted Living facility in Dyresville, Iowa, where he resided prior to his move to Mason City.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his memory to a local food pantry in your area.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Life lived well!

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420