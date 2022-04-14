Gunvar Haesler

Gunvar Haesler died peacefully surrounded by her family on April 9, 2022 at the age of 96. She was born October 28, 1925 in Blanchardville, WI to Andrew and Elise Lien. As a musical family of seven girls and three boys, they loved singing and dancing. Gunvar was selected to sing with the popular Lawrence Welk band at the legendary Turner Hall in Monroe, WI.

On October 22, 1944 she married her sweetheart, William Haesler, and together they began a life of farming in Argyle, WI. Soon they were blessed with two lively boys, David and Robert. They loved Bible study and found fulfillment and meaning in their life as Jehovah’s Witnesses. Later after forming and operating a construction business for a number of years, they used their time to become full time voluntary traveling ministers. This exciting and happy work took them all over the Pacific Northwest and California from 1974 to 1996 after which they returned to Wisconsin and settled near their children in Darlington, WI.

Gunvar is survived by sons: David (Laurie) Haesler; Robert (Stacy) Haesler; and grandchilden: Theresa (Brian) Borden; Denyse (John) Ekrann; Stacie (Alex) Klocker; Kim Palmacci; Brandon (Lisa) Haesler; Monica (Ben) Halvorson; Dustin (Jaclyn) Haesler; Bryan Haesler; ten great-grandchildren, twin sister Gudrun Kundert, sister Alice Vogelei, and brother Clair Lien.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bill, daughter-in-law Connie, brothers Ole Lien and Ardell Lien; sisters Inga Hanson, Marie Henning, Olga Ommodt, and Ruth Stillman.

Gunvar was known as a kind and generous person who loved life and enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. One of her favorite activities was singing and harmonizing songs with her granddaughters. Together, Gunvar and Bill loved music and dancing. She was a very loving and supportive wife. Above all, she will be remembered for her deep faith in God and love for His word the Bible.

