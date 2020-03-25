Gunshots heard, shell casings located on north side of Madison

MADISON, Wis. — Several community members heard gunshots near the intersection of Fremont Avenue and Trailsway Tuesday night, a release said.

According to a release, responding officers located five spent shell casings at the entrance to an alleyway in the 1500 block of Trailsway.

One witness told police he heard a man’s voice saying “Why are you following me?” prior to the gunfire.

There have been no reports of injuries. Officers did not immediately see any property damage.



