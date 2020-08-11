Gunshots heard on Milwaukee Street near North Stoughton Road, police say

Maija Inveiss

MADISON, Wis. — Many concerned community members contacted police Tuesday around 8:24 a.m. following gunfire on Milwaukee Street near North Stoughton Road.

According to a release, witnesses saw a black SUV chasing after a white Jeep. Both vehicles were heading west on Milwaukee Street. Witnesses said the vehicles split and headed in different directions on North Stoughton Road.

The release said as the split happened, the gunshots were heard. Hospitals were alerted, but no injured people have shown up.

Officers are looking at surveillance cameras for leads, the release said.



