Gunshots heard following vehicle theft, Madison police say

MADISON, Wis. Madison police say they’re investigating after a vehicle was stolen Monday evening on the city’s southside.

According to a report from police, it happened around 5:45 p.m. on the 2900 block of Turbot Drive near Aldo Leopold Park.

Officers said a man was walking to his friend’s car in a parking lot when he saw someone stealing the car.

The man told police he yelled at the thief to stop, but the person drove off.

When the thief was driving off, the person backed the car into a neighbor’s car and hit a neighbor’s garage.

People living in the area told police they heard gunshots following the incident.

Police later found the car unoccupied near Todd Drive.

The car had a bullet hole through the front driver’s side window that traveled through the car and hit the door of a house.

Police have no leads on possible suspects.

The incident is still under investigation.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.