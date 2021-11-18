Guns, drugs seized during arrest following attempted traffic stop

by Logan Rude

MONONA, Wis. — Monona police arrested two men Thursday morning after finding two handguns and drugs following an attempted traffic stop.

Police officers spotted a vehicle that was believed to be stolen and attempted a traffic stop at 11:30 a.m. When officers tried stopping the vehicle, the suspects drove off before turning down a dead end.

The suspects, 20-year-old Jontrae Larsen and 29-year-old Raymond Poore, then got out of the vehicle and ran off, according to a Facebook post from the Monona Police Department.

Authorities said they found two handguns and drugs during the arrests. Both Larsen and Poore had active arrest warrants.

