Gunman points gun at West Towne Mall cashier, takes hundreds of dollars in shoes, police say

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

Dick's Sporting Goods became an anchor store at both East and West Towne Mall in 2004.

MADISON, Wis. — A gunman allegedly pointed a pistol in the face of a cashier and left with hundreds of dollars’ worth of shoes at a West Towne Mall store Wednesday afternoon.

According to Madison police, the gunman was last seen leaving the Dick’s Sporting Goods and getting into a gray sedan.

Police said the vehicle was possibly a Ford Taurus.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments