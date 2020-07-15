Gunman points gun at West Towne Mall cashier, takes hundreds of dollars in shoes, police say
MADISON, Wis. — A gunman allegedly pointed a pistol in the face of a cashier and left with hundreds of dollars’ worth of shoes at a West Towne Mall store Wednesday afternoon.
According to Madison police, the gunman was last seen leaving the Dick’s Sporting Goods and getting into a gray sedan.
Police said the vehicle was possibly a Ford Taurus.
