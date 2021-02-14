Gunderson, Empey take home titles in Kaukauna

Zach Hanley
Posted:
by Zach Hanley

KAUKAUNA, Wis. – Stoughton’s Brooks Empey capped off his senior season with his second straight state title at 220 pounds with a 2-1 decision, while Baraboo’s John Gunderson won the 182 pound crown. 

Mineral Point’s Mason Hughes and Nolan Springer also won state titles in division 3. 

 

