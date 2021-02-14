Gunderson, Empey take home titles in Kaukauna
KAUKAUNA, Wis. – Stoughton’s Brooks Empey capped off his senior season with his second straight state title at 220 pounds with a 2-1 decision, while Baraboo’s John Gunderson won the 182 pound crown.
Local #wiaawr/#wiswr state champs:
D1 182 – Baraboo’s John Gunderson
D1 220 – Stoughton’s Brooks Empey
D3 170 – Mineral Point’s Nolan Springer
D3 182 – Mineral Point’s Mason Hughes
— Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) February 14, 2021
Mineral Point’s Mason Hughes and Nolan Springer also won state titles in division 3.
