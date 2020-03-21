Gundersen Health develops test to detect COVID-19

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Gundersen Health System in La Crosse has developed a test that detects COVID-19.

WKBT in La Crosse reports that the new test allows for in-house testing which will reduce the time it takes to receive results.

The test was developed by the Gundersen Medical Foundation’s Microbiology Research Laboratory based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requirements under the U.S. Federal Drug Administration’s Emergency use Authorization protocol.

“Having the testing available in-house allows us to provide rapid turnaround test results, which is especially important when the patient is seriously ill or when rapid testing of close contacts are warranted,” said Steven M. Callister, PhD, Microbiology Research Laboratory.

The supplies needed to run nearly 3,000 coronavirus tests were provided by faculty and staff with the Univerisy of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

WKBT reports that the university’s molecular biology research program has a large number of supplies that are needed to extract RNA from various samples. It is a step in the process of determining whether or not a person is infected with the coronavirus.

