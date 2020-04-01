Gun sales spike during COVID-19 pandemic, retailers see ammo shortage

During a time when many businesses are struggling, gun retailers are seeing record sales.

DODGEVILLE, Wis. — COVID-19 has caused people to wipe store shelves clear of toilet paper, hand sanitizer, non-perishables and now, ammunition.

Jesse Cartwright owns Cartwright’s Guns and Ammo in Dodgeville. He said in the last few weeks, he has sold out of inventory three times.

“I went from about 10 customers a week to about 20 customers an hour in some cases, especially on Fridays and Saturdays,” he said.

While many businesses are struggling to stay open during the pandemic, gun retailers like Cartwright are seeing records sales. But Cartwright says he’s winning and losing the economic battle.

“My gun shop is directly next door to my sign shop. And my sign shop is closed down,” he said.

Cartwright said he feels fortunate to have both an essential and non-essential business during these times. While his sign shop isn’t bringing him any income, his gun shop is doing better than ever.

“Handguns and shotguns for security,” he said. “I think at a time like this where there is a lot of fear and uncertainty, people are looking to do what they can. Their first priority is making sure that their family is safe. We joke around that people are trying to protect their toilet paper.”

Cartwright said ammo is the most difficult thing to keep in stock right now.

“I’ve had to change the way I’ve ordered. One of the most drastic changes is I’m now looking for what my distributor has available for ammunition and then I’m buying a gun from a different distributor that shoots that type of ammunition instead of just buying the most popular models that customers are looking for.”

Several other gun retailers we reached out to didn’t want to be interviewed for this story. But all of them said they’ve seen a huge spike in sales as well.

“I have a lot of customers coming down from Madison which is quite a long drive. It’s over an hour drive,” Cartwright said. “Some of them are coming just because I have something that they’re looking for.”

Gun stores now are just trying to keep their shelves stocked and the customers six feet apart.

“We are starting to get crowded as far as the 6-foot rule,” Cartwright said. “So then we just ask customers to wait outside.”

