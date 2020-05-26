Gun pulled out during fight at Madison gas station, police say

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a man pulled a gun out from the waist of his pants during a fight at a gas station on the city’s west side.

Officers were dispatched to the BP gas Station at 4501 Verona Road around 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Witnesses said several men were arguing near the gas pumps when the gun was pulled out, according to a release by the Madison Police Department.

The men left in separate vehicles before officers arrived.

A witness told police she believed three of the men were armed, the release said.

