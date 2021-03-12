Guilty plea entered in fatal shooting of La Crosse bouncer

Associated Press by Associated Press

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — A Minnesota man has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a bouncer at a downtown La Crosse bar after he was denied entry to the establishment.

Timothy Young appeared in La Crosse County Circuit Court Thursday where he entered the plea to first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Anthony Fimple.

A criminal complaint says Fimple wouldn’t let Young in the the La Crosse Bierhaus, formerly the Twisted Moose, during the early morning hours of June 27.

Surveillance video shows Young pulling up to the front of the bar in a vehicle a short time later, getting a handgun from the trunk and shooting the 19-year-old bouncer.

