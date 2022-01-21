Guide to Winter Restaurant Week 2022

This rendition of Madison Restaurant Week offers both takeout and dine-in opportunities.

by Maija Inveiss

Courtesy of Palette Bar & Grill Grilled salmon with house seasoning, wilted spinach, wild mushrooms, grilled orange and citrus beurre blanc from Palette Bar & Grill

To make it easy for you to decide where to eat this Madison Restaurant Week (Jan. 23-28), we’ve put together this handy guide. Find lists of who is offering takeout or dine-in, which businesses are offering $15 lunches, which restaurants have family-style meals or which places have vegan-friendly options. If you are dining in, many participants ask that you make reservations.

See all menus here: madisonrestaurantweek.com

Jump to: Dining Options | Lunch Available | Price Points | Family-Style | Vegan Offerings

Dine-In, Carryout or Both?

Offering Carry Out (and Dine-In)

Arod’s Tex Mex & American Grill

Beef Butter BBQ

Buck & Honey’s — all locations

Eno Vino West Side

Heritage Tavern

Liliana’s

Mariner’s

Migrants Madison

Nonno’s

Osteria Papavero

Palette Bar & Grill

Porta Bella

Salvatore’s Tomato Pies — Livingston St., Johnson St. and Sun Prairie locations

Villa Dolce

Carryout/Delivery ONLY

Salvatore’s Tomato Pies — Monona

Dine-in Only

Bonfyre

The Statehouse

Tavernakaya/Umami

$15 Lunch Available

Arod’s Tex Mex & American Grill

Beef Butter BBQ

Bonfyre

Buck & Honey’s — all locations

Migrants Madison (also breakfast)

Nonno’s

Tavernakaya/Umami

Dinner Price Points

$25 Dinner

Arod’s Tex Mex & American Grill

Migrants Madison

Nonno’s

Tavernakaya/Umami

$30 Dinner

Beef Butter BBQ

Osteria Papavero

$35 Dinner

Buck & Honey’s — all locations

Eno Vino West Side

Heritage Tavern

Liberty Station Tavern

Liliana’s

Palette Bar & Grill

The Statehouse

Multiple Price Points

Bonfyre

D’Vino

Delaney’s

Mariner’s

Porta Bella

Salvatore’s Tomato Pies

Villa Dolce

Family-Style Meals

Arod’s Tex Mex & American Grill (preorder take home meals)

Beef Butter BBQ (for two)

Vegan Options Available

Buck & Honey’s — all locations

Eno Vino West Side

Heritage Tavern

Liliana’s

Migrants Madison

Tavernakaya/Umami

