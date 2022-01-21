Guide to Winter Restaurant Week 2022
This rendition of Madison Restaurant Week offers both takeout and dine-in opportunities.
To make it easy for you to decide where to eat this Madison Restaurant Week (Jan. 23-28), we’ve put together this handy guide. Find lists of who is offering takeout or dine-in, which businesses are offering $15 lunches, which restaurants have family-style meals or which places have vegan-friendly options. If you are dining in, many participants ask that you make reservations.
See all menus here: madisonrestaurantweek.com
Jump to: Dining Options | Lunch Available | Price Points | Family-Style | Vegan Offerings
Dine-In, Carryout or Both?
Offering Carry Out (and Dine-In)
Arod’s Tex Mex & American Grill
Beef Butter BBQ
Buck & Honey’s — all locations
Eno Vino West Side
Heritage Tavern
Liliana’s
Mariner’s
Migrants Madison
Nonno’s
Osteria Papavero
Palette Bar & Grill
Porta Bella
Salvatore’s Tomato Pies — Livingston St., Johnson St. and Sun Prairie locations
Villa Dolce
Carryout/Delivery ONLY
Salvatore’s Tomato Pies — Monona
Dine-in Only
Bonfyre
The Statehouse
Tavernakaya/Umami
Jump to: Dining Options | Lunch Available | Price Points | Family-Style | Vegan Offerings
$15 Lunch Available
Arod’s Tex Mex & American Grill
Beef Butter BBQ
Bonfyre
Buck & Honey’s — all locations
Migrants Madison (also breakfast)
Nonno’s
Tavernakaya/Umami
Dinner Price Points
$25 Dinner
Arod’s Tex Mex & American Grill
Migrants Madison
Nonno’s
Tavernakaya/Umami
$30 Dinner
Beef Butter BBQ
Osteria Papavero
$35 Dinner
Buck & Honey’s — all locations
Eno Vino West Side
Heritage Tavern
Liberty Station Tavern
Liliana’s
Palette Bar & Grill
The Statehouse
Multiple Price Points
Bonfyre
D’Vino
Delaney’s
Mariner’s
Porta Bella
Salvatore’s Tomato Pies
Villa Dolce
Jump to: Dining Options | Lunch Available | Price Points | Family-Style | Vegan Offerings
Family-Style Meals
Arod’s Tex Mex & American Grill (preorder take home meals)
Beef Butter BBQ (for two)
Vegan Options Available
Buck & Honey’s — all locations
Eno Vino West Side
Heritage Tavern
Liliana’s
Migrants Madison
Tavernakaya/Umami
Follow along and stay up-to-date on our Instagram, @MadisonRestaurantWeek.
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY MADISON MAGAZINE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.