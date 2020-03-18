Guess who finished on top in ESPN’s simulated bracket?

Stephanie Olson by Stephanie Olson

UWBadgers.com

MADISON, Wisc.- Sports are still on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but ESPN released a projection on how they think the men’s NCAA tournament would have played out.

ESPN had the Wisconsin Badgers as a 4-seeded team and taking on 14-seeded North Texas in the first round of the tournament. The Badgers defeated them.

Second round, Wisconsin took on Liberty and was victorious against the Flames.

To the Sweet 16, it’s a match-up of two Wisconsin teams: Badgers and Golden Eagles.

Again, Wisconsin would win.

In the Final Four game, Wisconsin took on Big Ten rival Maryland. ESPN’s simulation predicted Wisconsin’s Brad Davison to drill a three-pointer as time expires to send the Badgers to the championship game.

In the finals, the Badgers faced BYU and the Wisconsin wins to capture the 2020 Men’s NCAA National Championship.

Print the shirts. Hang the banner.@ESPN BPI National Champs‼️ pic.twitter.com/ipRxItDTzx — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) March 18, 2020

To see the full simulated bracket projections, click here.

🚨 The final AP Poll is out! 🚨 Did your team finish in the top 25? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/qzJ98TsMxC — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 18, 2020

AP released their final poll of the 2019-20 men’s basketball season Wednesday; the Badgers finished ranked No. 17.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments