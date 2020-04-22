Guard members have COVID-19 symptoms after election

Associated Press by Associated Press

Copyright 2019 CNN Members of Wisconsin's National Guard prepare to deploy to Ukraine.

MADISON, Wis. — Five Wisconsin National Guard members who helped staff polls on election day have reported symptoms of COVID-19 but the one who was tested came back as negative, said Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp in a Wednesday news conference.

The other four were not offered tests by their doctor, he said.

Fifteen people in Wisconsin have tested positive for the coronavirus after having voted in-person in the April 7 election or after having worked at the polls, a state health official said Wednesday.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said despite 15 people who were at the polls on election day testing positive, the state can’t say whether they became infected at the polls.

“We have correlation, they voted and were at the polls, but we don’t have causation,” she said.

Milwaukee health officials have previously said they identified seven people who were at the polls who tested positive for COVID-19, but it was also too early to say whether they contracted the virus there. It wasn’t clear whether the 15 cases mentioned on Wednesday included the seven Milwaukee cases.

Health officials had said ahead of the April 7 election they were concerned about a spike in cornavirus cases due to in-person voting. Those concerns were heightened after voters had to wait in line for hours in close proximity at polling sites in Milwaukee and Green Bay.

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments