Guadalupe “TioPio” Rodriguez Jr.

Site staff by Site staff

Guadalupe Rodriguez Jr., age 29, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, WI.

He was born on December 28, 1990 in Columbus, WI to Guadalupe and Mary Rodriguez. He graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 2008 and later attended MATC. Guadalupe’s first job was at Wendy’s in Beaver Dam and later worked at TREK. He loved fishing, ice fishing, and working on anything mechanical. Guadalupe lived in Beaver Dam most of his life. He moved to Madison after a horrible car accident in 2010 that left him quadriplegic. With his strong faith he fought his condition. Guadalupe had a big heart and he touched many lives. He always had a smile on his face, even with the struggles he faced. TioPio will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his Loving Mother Mary Rodriguez; brother, Michael (Mariann) Rodriguez; nephew, MJ Rodriguez; father Guadalupe (Lorena); half-brother, Omar Rodriguez; maternal grandparents, Eduardo & Lilia Valls; Many aunts, uncles & cousins; and his best friend, Samson.

Guadalupe was preceded in death by his aunt, Leticia E. Escajeda, paternal grandparents, Domingo & Maria Cruz Regalado Rodriguez

Memorial for his Celebration of Life will be at a later day.

A special thanks to his home care nurses and the doctors and nurses at UW Hospital and St. Mary’s Hospital. His final wish was to be an organ donor.

To the living, I am gone.

To the sorrowful, I will never return. To the angry, I was cheated but, to the happy, I am at peace and to the faithful, I have never left.

I cannot speak, but I can listen. I cannot be seen, but I can be heard. So as you stand upon the shore gazing at a beautiful sea, remember me.

As you look in awe at a mighty forest and it’s grand majesty, remember me.

Remember me in your hearts, in your thoughts, and the memories of the times I loved.

The times we cried, the battle I fought and the times we laughed.

For if you always think of me, I will have never gone.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Windsor/DeForest Chapel

6924 Lake Road

608-846-4250