GSAFE annual run continues on National Coming Out Day

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — GSAFE celebrated National Coming Out Day on Sunday.

The local group hosted its annual Trick or Trot 5K at Penn Park.

The walk/run support LGBTQ youth in schools across Wisconsin.

Organizers said many of the kids they work with have been isolated during the pandemic, but they still hope to encourage them to be comfortable with who they are and love who they want to love.

“It’s an incredible thing to be able to continue to support LGBTQ youth and support educators at a time like this,” said co-executive director Ali Muldrow, “and for folks to understand how important this work is.”

Organizers said they found ways to make the in-person event safe by having room in between all of the runners and providing masks and hand sanitizer.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.