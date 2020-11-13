Growing number of universities going virtual for semester

Associated Press by Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — An increasing number of universities in Wisconsin are telling students heading home for Thanksgiving not to return for the rest of the semester.

Three University of Wisconsin System schools, Eau Claire, Stout and River Falls, are the latest campuses to go virtual through the holidays.

Students will taken final exams remotely and return to campus for the spring semester.

UW-Madison and a number of private schools, including Marquette, St. Norbert and Carroll, have already made similar plans.

University leaders are concerned that students heading home will expose themselves to people they haven’t been around for weeks or months, and then return to campus, potentially bringing the virus with them.

