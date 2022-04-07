Groups give Rep. Vruwink award for support of pre-vocational programs for those with disabilities

by Site staff

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville’s KANDU Industries and A-Team USA presented a local assemblyman with a special award Thursday morning.

Representatives from both groups gave Rep. Don Vruwink of Janesville the A-Team All-Star award for his dedication to helping people. They said Vruwink has been a strong supporter of individuals who choose to work in pre-vocational programs.

“Anybody who has visited has seen how much these individuals enjoy working,” parent advocate Rick Wilson said. “They don’t want to go to daycare, they don’t want to stay home, they want to feel like they’re contributing to society.”

A-Team USA, which started in Fort Atkinson, brings together people with disabilities to help and advise individuals with special needs. The organization has since grown to include chapters in 19 states.

Photojournalist Jim Rader contributed to this report.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.