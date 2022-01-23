Groups celebrate first anniversary of UN treaty prohibiting nuclear weapons

by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — Local groups celebrated Saturday the first anniversary of the United Nations Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.

Organizers also talked about the long-term health effects of radiation and the social cost of nuclear weapons.

“There’s a group of committed individuals that recognize now the insanity that nuclear weapons bring and stifle our ability to thrive and survive in these most uncertain times,” said Madison District 6 Alder Brian Benford, so spoke at Saturday’s event.

In addition to the speaking portion of the event, local churches ‘rung in’ the first anniversary of the Treaty and the attendees concluded the event by ringing a bell provided by Veterans for Peace Milwaukee.

The rally was part of an international campaign to abolish nuclear weapons.

