Group wants to prevent ballot harvesting in Wisconsin

Associated Press by Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — A conservative law firm is asking the Wisconsin Elections Commission to outlaw in the state the process by which outside groups help to send or return large numbers of absentee ballots.

The request Monday by the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty to ban ballot harvesting in the battleground state is a precursor to a possible lawsuit in the ongoing fight over the push to increase mail-in voting during the coronavirus pandemic.

Wisconsin law does not specifically outlaw ballot harvesting. But the law firm making the request argues it’s not permitted and the commission should create a rule to enforce that interpretation.

