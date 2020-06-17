Group selling Black Lives Matter T-shirts for ACLU of Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — If you’re looking to contribute to the Black Lives Matter movement, a local group is selling T-shirts to support the American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin.

Stand Up In Style said it is giving 100% of proceeds to efforts to end police brutality and demand racial justice in Wisconsin.

“We stand proudly united as #OneWisconsin,” the group’s website said. “Our goal is to address current issues in Wisconsin and support it through t-shirt sales. We only run one campaign at a time so we can focus on making the largest impact. The future of change depends on all of us acting now. With every t-shirt sold, 100% of proceeds go toward charity. You’re not only making a statement, you’re funding the future.”

