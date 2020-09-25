Group seeks to block election grants to 5 Wisconsin cities

MILWAUKEE — A conservative group says $6.3 million in grants meant to help with November’s election in Wisconsin’s five largest cities amount to bribery to increase voter turnout in Democratic strongholds.

The Wisconsin Voters Alliance is asking a federal judge to block the funding.

The grants are from the nonprofit Center for Tech and Civic Life.

In a lawsuit filed Thursday, Wisconsin Voters Alliance says the grants violate federal law that says only states, not cities, have discretion about how to implement federal election law.

A message left Friday with the Center for Tech and Civic Life was not immediately returned to The Associated Press.

