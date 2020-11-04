Group rallies at Wisconsin State Capitol, pushing for election officials to ensure all votes are counted

MADISON, Wis. — While the country continues to wait for all votes to be counted in the 2020 election, groups rallied at the Capitol at the top of State Street Wednesday to make their voices heard that they want a fair election.

“We are committed to protecting our democracy,” said Freedom Inc.’s Directory of Community Power Building Mahnker Dahnweih.

Freedom Inc. has been involved in the Black Lives Matter movement, provided “Election Defenders” at the polls Tuesday and was one of several local groups that hosted Wednesday’s rally.

“Our work is not done yet,” Dahnweih said. “It’s time to follow through and make sure every vote is counted. We have a lot of folks who have been working really hard since elections started to count all the ballots. We need to protect that. We have a system of democracy in this country that needs to be protected. Any attempt to disrupt that should really be met by the American people with outrage. We did the work. We trusted the process. Now let’s count the votes to see who won.”

Ensuring a fair election process is just one message that Freedom Inc. had at Wednesday’s rally.

“In a place like Wisconsin, we actually should be made essential. We think it’s Black votes that make the critical difference.” said M Adams with Freedom Inc.

Adams said that there is a long history of suppressing Black voters in Wisconsin and she wanted to make sure that that doesn’t happen in this election or any election going forward

“We can do anything if we do it together.”

Adams said even after this election is over and the final results are in, she’s hoping the efforts made this year set the tone for the years to come.

“No matter who is elected, we still have a lot of work to do and we are going to be here committed and fighting.”

