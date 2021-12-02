Group of Wisconsin women donates 90 sets of clothes for Afghan newborns

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. — A group of Wisconsin women donated dozens of clothing sets to a local Goodwill earlier this week to help clothe Afghan newborns whose families have settled in Wisconsin.

Goodwill of South Central Wisconsin announced Thursday that a dozen women from Norway Lutheran Church in Wind Lake, Wisconsin assembled 90 layette sets for the Afghan newborns. Each set contains fleece and receiving blankets, a sleeper, onesie, hand-crocheted or knitted cap, disposable diapers and a welcome note.

“Babies are a joyous event no matter culture or religion,” said church group leader, Ann Gainey. “We welcome the Afghan refugees and hope they come to love America as we do.”

Goodwill has been collecting donations for Afghans since shortly after thousands of refugees arrived at Fort McCoy earlier this fall.

Anyone looking to donate to Afghan refugees can drop off new and gently used items at their local Goodwill. Donors should tell the donation attendant which items are for the refugees so they can be transported to Fort McCoy.

An updated list of the most needed items is available online at goodwillscwi.org/refsupport. Commonly needed items include baby supplies, classic children’s books, winter socks for men, women and children, and new or gently used recreational equipment, toys, games and puzzles.