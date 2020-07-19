Group of UW-Madison students protest fall reopening

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — A group of UW-Madison students protested the university’s reopening plans Saturday afternoon.

Students are set to return to campus next month with a mix of in-person and online classes.

Protesters gathered on Library Mall to say the plan does not take students’ safety into account enough.

They demand virtual options for all classes, lower tuition costs due to the online format, and more.

The university announced plans for its Smart Restart idea in June.

