Group of teenage car thieves attempt to steal SUV on Tomscot Trail

MADISON, Wis. — A group of teenage car thieves attempted to steal a car on Tomscot Trail Wednesday around 4:45 p.m.

According to an incident report, a homeowner looked outside and saw two SUVs stop in front of her home. Several teens wearing medical masks and gloves jumped out and got into a car parked in the driveway.

The homeowner called 911 and one of her neighbors went to yell at teens to get out of the car, the release said.

The teens ran off without the car as it did not have keys inside of it. The neighbor tackled one of the teens with the hopes of holding him until police arrived, the release said. The teen broke away and joined the rest, taking off in the SUVs.

According to the release, both the getaway SUVs were listed as being stolen.



