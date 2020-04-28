Artists bring children’s book ‘Four Bears in a Box’ to life to encourage reading

Site staff by Site staff

A popular voice actor involved with Nickelodeon cartoons is helping bring the children’s book “Four Bears in a Box” to life. Voice Actor Charlie Adler, actor Kevin Sizemore, Nashville musician Delnora Reed and author Dreama Denver join Live at Four to talk about how they’re pushing for kids to read more while at home.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments